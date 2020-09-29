Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Celebrate 1 Year Of Bigg Boss Journey; Do You Miss #Pahira?

Bigg Boss 13 gave us many lovely Jodi’s of television. Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. There is no secret that Paras & Mahira are one of the most admired actors on Indian television today. But their chemistry on screen is large because of their terrific bond off-screen. Fans loved their chemistry on the reality show and their cute ‘nok-jhok’ was something which made them one of the most loved contestants in the show.

Today they celebrate their friendship anniversary. It was today last year that they met in Bigg Boss and grew fond of each other eventually. Time flies isn’t it? It is hard to believe that it has already been a year for their friendship. And we are glad that nothing has changed between them.

“Paras is the best thing that happened to me in Bigg Boss. We fought for each other, stood by each other and supported each other throughout Bigg Boss. Most of the relationships end post the show, I am glad ours didn’t. One year and many more to come” says Mahira Sharma.

“Mahira is one of the most genuine people I have ever met. Bigg boss would have been impossible without her support. People usually compliment our chemistry on screen, it is only because we are best friends first then co-workers. It is indeed a special day for me. Calls for a celebration. I met one of the best friends of my life and looking forward to our friendship to grow every year” says Paras Chhabra.

Looks like this yaariyan is here to stay and who doesn’t want to work with their best friend and create memories each day. Such is the relationship between this cutest pair. We recently saw the dow, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in a cute music video. They took all their fans back to Bigg Boss days and once again proved that they are indeed the best.

