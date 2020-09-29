Bigg Boss 14 VIRAL Premiere Videos! Rubina Dilaik To Pavitra Punia – CONFIRMED Contestants

The countdown for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 has begun. It’s barely 3 days to go for the premiere and fans can’t keep calm. During the official press conference, Jaan Kumar Sanu was confirmed to be the first contestant. Now, several videos ft. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra Punia are now going viral.

With the show almost about to go on-air, the makers are continuously teasing the fans. Recently, as many as 4 new promos have been revealed. All of them have been shared on television. Without revealing the entire faces, the appearances were enough for fans to make out the name of the contestants.

One of the promos witnesses Rubina Dilaik performing at the Bigg Boss 14 premiere. The beauty sizzles in a fancy fashion piece. She could be dancing to Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar. There also appears a scene at the end where the woman looks at the camera, and fans were sure that it is indeed the Shakti actress.

In another promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen dancing with a man. The duo raises the temperature even within the short duration in the clip. With reports of husband being a part of Bigg Boss 14 as well – looks like the mystery has been solved!

Meanwhile, another promo witnesses Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia. She is dressed in a sultry saree. The actress dances to Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani and fans can only expect a dhamaka on stage!

Check out the videos below: