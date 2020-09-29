Bigg Boss 14 VIRAL Premiere Videos! Rubina Dilaik To Pavitra Punia – CONFIRMED Contestants
The countdown for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 has begun. It’s barely 3 days to go for the premiere and fans can’t keep calm. During the official press conference, Jaan Kumar Sanu was confirmed to be the first contestant. Now, several videos ft. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra Punia are now going viral.

With the show almost about to go on-air, the makers are continuously teasing the fans. Recently, as many as 4 new promos have been revealed. All of them have been shared on television. Without revealing the entire faces, the appearances were enough for fans to make out the name of the contestants.

One of the promos witnesses Rubina Dilaik performing at the Bigg Boss 14 premiere. The beauty sizzles in a fancy fashion piece. She could be dancing to Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar. There also appears a scene at the end where the woman looks at the camera, and fans were sure that it is indeed the Shakti actress.

In another promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen dancing with a man. The duo raises the temperature even within the short duration in the clip. With reports of husband  being a part of Bigg Boss 14 as well – looks like the mystery has been solved!

Meanwhile, another promo witnesses Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia. She is dressed in a sultry saree. The actress dances to Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani and fans can only expect a dhamaka on stage!

The grand premiere is set to take place on 3rd October at 9 PM and fans already can’t keep calm.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shehzad Deol are said to be some other probable contestants for Bigg Boss 14.

Previously, Salman Khan during the BB press conference had revealed that he is okay with a pay cut for the season. Usually, the host’s salary for every season is one of the most trending topics every year.

Revealing the reason, Salman said that he is more than okay to accept a pay cut if it helps save others’ jobs amid the pandemic.

