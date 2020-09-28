Bigg Boss 14 is almost here and we can’t wait for its grand premiere to take place on October 3, 2020. The host Salman Khan has created a lot of buzz around the upcoming season and the reportedly have a short format for this season.

The show is usually aired for one hour on the weekdays and on the weekends we see Salman conducting the elimination which usually takes one and a half hours.

This year Bigg Boss 14 is reportedly going to air for half an hour on the weekdays and now a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that it’s because of the ongoing IPL Season. As soon as the IPL season is over, the show is expected to return back to the normal format of a one-hour episode on weekdays.

“The makers have chosen a shorter format this time because of the ongoing IPL season. Unlike other years, the COVID outbreak caused a postponement in the IPL dates and with the tournament being played out right now, the TRPs won’t be as high as they expect it to be. But this is just for a month. After around a month, they will get back to the old 1-hour slot,” the source said.

That’s some good relief for all the Bigg Boss fans out there.

Meanwhile, the confirmed contestants for the show are Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Niki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani, Shehzad Deol.

Bigg Boss 14 premieres on October 3, 2020, and recently the virtual press conference took place where Salman Khan revealed the first look of the house and a glimpse of the same.

