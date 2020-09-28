Asha Negi Has A Witty Reply To A Social Media Troll: "Dost Humour Ke 100 Points Magar..."

Tinsel town’s favourite Asha Negi has time and again spoken her mind and made bold and brave statements. Even when she gets trolled on social media. The Pavitra Rishta actress recently got back at a troll who commented on her recent post with a witty yet humble response.

Asha recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram from her 30th birthday. Amongst the many responses, Asha Negi replied to a user who made a remark that she should get married soon. To this Asha replied in her usually funny and dignified style.

Asha Negi wrote: “When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the case is too on point!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein.” When roughly translated it means, “Friend, I’d give 100 points for humour, but what to do about the mentality.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Her followers on Instagram cheered her for her graceful message. She tackled the troll quite smartly and it left many of her followers in splits. Talking about the picture, it shows Asha Negi standing near a wall, whilst she takes the support of a pillar while posing.

Asha had shared the picture on August 25, which was two days after she celebrated her birthday. She wrote, “These are a year old pictures when I was in the mountains for my 30th birthday. Probably the only birthday in years where nature took over my anxiety. Anyways this post is not about my anxiety that takes over on this day but for thanking each one of you for all the beautiful wishes that were poured on me. It did make me feel really special! I love you guys. Not a birthday person but still thankful.”

She is also one of the many actors to have witnessed trolling on social media, however, she took the matter positively to her stride.

Most public figures including Asha Negi often find themselves at the receiving end of trolls on social media. This time Asha Negi chose to give it back but with kindness and class. On the work front, the actress has been receiving praises for Abhay 2.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh Wanted To Play Duryodhan In Mahabharat, Jokes Comedian

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube