When Salman Khan & Himesh Reshammiya’s Bittersweet Argument Embarrassed Katrina Kaif, WATCH Video!

Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya share a deep and old friendship. The music composer and singer has contributed to the music of so many Salman Khan films. While working for Salman’s films has helped Himesh’s career, his songs have also contributed immensely to the films. It has been a win-win relationship for both of them over the years.

Himesh Reshammiya has composed music for a long list of Salman Khan’s films. Most popular of them are Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kyon Ki, Bodyguard, Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

But do you know, Once Upon A Time, Salman Khan & Himesh had a bittersweet argument at singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa? Salman along with Katrina had come to the show to promote their film Yuvvraaj. While appreciating one of the contestants, Salman jokingly told her that Himesh will steal her song now. However, his joke didn’t go well with Himesh who said he doesn’t steal songs. He even asked Salman to explain and said that he only did it once on request of the superstar himself.

This wasn’t the end as when Salman asked Himesh to sing that song, he said, “Meri awaaz bahot buri hai aapne abhi kaha” to which Salman asked him to not worry because he has got used to his voice now.” This escalated further and Himesh said that God has given him this voice, people love it what to do. He further added, “Aap isi tarah buraai karte jaaiye, log mujhe pyaar karte jaayege.” With a smile on his face when Salman Khan said that this is how their tuning is and requested him to sing, Himesh said, “Uthaaye huye gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata”

The argument extended to a level that Katrina Kaif who was sitting along with Salman got embarrassed and asked him to stop. Watch the video clip below:

Well, where there is a real friendship, arguments like these are bound to happen. Isn’t it?

