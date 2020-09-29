Neha Mehta who became a household name with her stint as Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shocked her fans when she took an exit. She is replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

While there’s still confusion over the reason for Neha’s exit, rumours stated that there were some differences between the actress and producer Asit Kumarr Modi. But now, Neha herself spoke on the entire matter and yes, she confirmed about some issues between her and makers.

Neha Mehta even revealed that she wants to return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and for the same, she even contacted Asit Kumarr Modi.

While talking to Times Of India, Neha Mehta said, “Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure work in today’s times but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind.”

Neha was further asked if groupism bothered her and forced her to leave the show, to which she replied, “Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands. I have received immense adulation from people, millions must be getting inspired by me. My responsibility says I can’t say things to inspire wrongly. Plus, if you dig into the details, nobody will admit that he/she is wrong.”

Also, there has been a buzz that Neha has quit the show multiple times before. Reacting to the same, Neha said, “That’s not true. With great respect to my producer (Asit Modi), it is not that baar baar humko waapas laya gaya. In fact, it was the other way round. It was a case of ‘sher aaya, sher aaya’. You know the rule here – ‘aapko karna hai to karo warna chhod doh.’”

The actress also mentioned that Asit Kumarr Modi or the team couldn’t expect her to give her best minutes after making her cry.

