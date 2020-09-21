Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3000 Episodes; Fans Bash Asit Kumarr Modi For Making The Show 'Boring'
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an integral part of our lives and why not we have been watching the show for twelve long years now. From Disha Vakani’s Dayaben to Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal to Shailesh Lodha’s Taarak Mehta; Gokul Dham has become homelike too over the years.

Taarak Mehta show is one of the longest-running sitcom series in India and has been a part of all our childhood memories too.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is soon completing 3000 episodes and producer Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020”.

As soon as the tweet went viral, TMKOC fans started asking Asit if Disha Vakani aka Dayaben isn’t returning to the show and started requesting her to get her back to the show.

Soon enough, netizens started slamming the producer and mentioned that they’re bored of watching the show. One user tweeted, “Bhai tu rehne de ab hagne laga hai khule mein sirf jethalal ki wajahh se zinda hai”.

Another user tweeted, “Bhai sach bol rha hu ek dum tatti show ho gaya kuch maza nhi aata, Old episodes dekh ke kaam chalna pad raha hai”.

Nonetheless, we love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and can’t wait for 24th September to air their 3000 episode.

