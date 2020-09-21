Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3000 Episodes; Fans Bash Asit Kumarr Modi For Making The Show 'Boring'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an integral part of our lives and why not we have been watching the show for twelve long years now. From Disha Vakani’s Dayaben to Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal to Shailesh Lodha’s Taarak Mehta; Gokul Dham has become homelike too over the years.

Taarak Mehta show is one of the longest-running sitcom series in India and has been a part of all our childhood memories too.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is soon completing 3000 episodes and producer Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020”.

🙏🏻Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020🎉🎊 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

Isn’t that wonderful news? WHOA!

As soon as the tweet went viral, TMKOC fans started asking Asit if Disha Vakani aka Dayaben isn’t returning to the show and started requesting her to get her back to the show.

Soon enough, netizens started slamming the producer and mentioned that they’re bored of watching the show. One user tweeted, “Bhai tu rehne de ab hagne laga hai khule mein sirf jethalal ki wajahh se zinda hai”.

Another user tweeted, “Bhai sach bol rha hu ek dum tatti show ho gaya kuch maza nhi aata, Old episodes dekh ke kaam chalna pad raha hai”.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Asit Kumarr Modi’s tweet here:

Bhai tu rehne de ab hagne laga hai khule mein sirf jethalal ki wajahh se zinda hai pic.twitter.com/MjEz9TZnq2 — rudra🖤 (@rudrastic) September 21, 2020 Bhai sach bol rha hu ek dum tatti show ho gaya kuch maza nhi aata

Old episodes dekh ke kaam chalna pad raha hai 😭😭 — Lανιѕн╭∩╮//RCB♡ (@Flirtylonda_) September 21, 2020 ab band kar de bhai pic.twitter.com/ONrRZrxGpn — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) September 21, 2020 Congratulations sir 🙏🏻 पर अब शो में पहले जैसा मज़ा और हँसी मज़ाक़ नहीं रहा ….अब ऐसा लगता है की आप लोग episodes का milestones बनानेमें लगे हो …..ना कहानी है , ना हँसी है ….दिखाने के लिए आपके पास बहुत कुछ है परंतु अब आप episode ओर TRP के पीछे लगे गये हो ….बुरा lagta है । — Gaurav joshi (@gauravvTweets) September 21, 2020 Story is getting worst… stop revolving the story around jethalal… it becomes such a boring show … others actors are not getting much importance… it kinda boring show na…. i know you guys are trying your level best…i appreciate your efforts and hard work of your team — Mariyajeskodiyan (@Mariyajeskodiy1) September 21, 2020 Yr sr artist @shaileshlodha2 said that our perception has changed so we’re complaining about CONTENTS.

Sorry but u really need to improve the quality or have a break.

Yr old episodes are still 👌 even while watching repeat telecast. — Ganatra Lalit H. (@GanatralalitH) September 21, 2020

Well, well. Asit Kumarr Modi are you listening?

Nonetheless, we love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and can’t wait for 24th September to air their 3000 episode.

