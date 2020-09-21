It’s the start of the working week and we are here to take your Monday blues away with one interesting fact related to Munmun Dutta. She’s is a highly renowned celeb due to her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but there’s a lot more to learn about her apart from her Babita Iyer’s act.

Most of Munmun’s fans would be aware of her fondness for animals and fashion through her Social media presence, so today we’ll be enlightening you about one fact that traces back to her childhood.

Do you know that Munmun Dutta worked for Aakashvaani Radio of Kolkata in Childhood? Yes, you read that right. Munmun had worked for Aakashvaani Radio as a child singer. Interestingly, she was paid a sum of 125 rupees back then. It’s not us but the actress herself revealed about the same while talking to TV Times.

Apart from her first pay cheque, Munmun Dutta also revealed her first crush and much more during her talk with TV Times.

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles dedicated to the actress, we learnt about her revelation where she confessed that her married male friends have a crush on her.

It was back in 2019 when Munmun Dutta spoke about her real-life admirers. She had said, “Which woman doesn’t get such attention? Of course, I do get compliments from my friends and some of them are also married. But they are harmless and nice compliments. They will openly say, ‘I have a crush on you’. And I say, ‘Ok, fine!’”

Munmun Dutta had even spoken about the scary experience of a stalker. “I had faced such scary situations earlier and had to seek help from the police. And this is why I am very protective of my personal life. My privacy is of the utmost importance,” she had added while talking to Times Of India.

