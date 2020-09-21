Several stars in the film industry, who had previously worked with Anurag Kashyap, came out in support of the director after he was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh. Radhika Apte, who had previously worked with him in Ghoul, Sacred Games, has penned down a solidarity message for ‘one of her closest friends.’

The actor has also praised her Lust Stories director for being an inspiration for her and supporting her throughout her career. She also added that she felt ‘immensely secure’ in his presence. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of them sharing a light-hearted moment. She also highlighted that the latter always treated her ‘as an equal’ and cherishing their ‘mutual love and respect.’ Asserting that he has always been a trusted friend, sent her love to him.

Radhika Apte captioned the snap, “@anuragkashyap10 you have been one of my closest friends, you have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as an equal and I cherish the mutual love and respect we have for each other. I have always felt immensely secure in your presence since the day I’ve known you. You have been and always will be my trusted friend. Love ya.”

Here take a look at the picture shared by Radhika Apte:

Not just Radhika Apte, several other celebrities has supported him by sharing their experiences of knowing and working with him. Stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Tisca Chopra showed their support through social media.

Payal Gosh had accused that Anurag Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon her’ around 2014-15 and tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in taking action and providing her security. In an interview, the actress had also claimed that the director tried to assault her while seeking a sexual act from her. He had also allegedly bragged about other actresses doing the same for him and were a call away.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegation and through his lawyer, he has issued a statement on Twitter.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

