After budding actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, Taapsee Pannu lent her support to the latter.

On Sunday, Taapsee took to her Instagram account and called Kashyap one of the “biggest” feminists.

“For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Kashyap in “Manmarziyaan“, wrote.

Taapsee Pannu’s support has not been received well by netizens. A lot of users are backlashing the actress over supporting a #MeToo accused.

“I am just so shocked to see the way @taapsee has been supporting the accused whole time starting with Rhea! Probably this is the real face of majority of Bullywood,” wrote a user.

I am just so shocked to see the way @taapsee has been supporting the accused whole time starting with Rhea! Probably this is the real face of majority of Bullywood. — R@jn! (@UnitedforSush) September 21, 2020

“Radhika and Taapsee if anurag doesn’t did anything to you like you said how does it gives guarantee that he won’t do it with others. Since such thoughts can come to any person who is drug addict anytime. Thank god that he didn’t attacked you,” questioned another.

Radhika and Taapsee if anurag doesn't did anything to you like you said how does it gives guarantee that he won't do it with others. Since such thoughts can come to any person who is drug addict anytime. Thank god that he didn't attacked you. — Mahesh (@gohilmj8488) September 21, 2020

A twitterati wrote, “Till people like @SimplySajidK @anuragkashyap72 exist and supporters like @taapsee @ReallySwara are in the industry Metoo can never b ended. Shame on Taapsee for supporting rapist”

Till people like @SimplySajidK @anuragkashyap72 exist and supporters like @taapsee @ReallySwara are in the industry Metoo can never b ended.

Shame on Taapsee for supporting rapist…🤬🤬 — Priyanka (@ProudIndianpiyu) September 21, 2020

A user wrote, “”Evoking Conscious”?!!! This opinionated Hypocrite probably means “Invoking Conscience”.

"Evoking Conscious"?!!!

This opinionated Hypocrite probably means

"Invoking Conscience". — Medium Rare (@Alarmbelt) September 21, 2020

A day ago, Payal opened up against Kashyap, tweeting :”@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!.”

Meanwhile, Kashyap has denied the allegations.

“What’s the matter? You took so much time to try and silence me. Okay no problem. You spoke so many untruths while trying to silence me that being a woman, you are trying to drag in another as well. Have some limit, madam. I would just like to say that whatever charges have been made are baseless,” Kashyap wrote on Twitter.

Must Read: Amid Anurag Kashyap’s #MeToo, Taapsee Pannu & Nikhil Dwivedi Spark Debate Over Nana Patekar Row

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube