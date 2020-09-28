Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan's Stylist Says, "Whatever He Wears, Becomes A Trend"

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is among the most comfortable superstars to work with, says Priya Patil, his stylist on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Talking about Bachchan’s preferences when it comes to clothing, Priya said: “The format of the show (KBC) is that it is an evening show and we have been using the three-piece suits for the last three years. He carries it well, so that remains the same. This season, I am following deep colours like black, wine, purple because Mr. Bachchan likes to keep it classy and knows how to carry it off. So, the attire is going to be consistent.”

“Mr. Bachchan is one of the most comfortable superstars to work with. He is always open to trying new things. When I had introduced him to the tie idea last year, he accepted the theme and I garnered appreciation from many other people, too. This year I am using collar pins and brooches and again, he has been open about it,” she added.

She feels that Bachchan is “such a style icon, whatever he wears, becomes a trend,” and adds: “He is a legend, really”.

The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Monday, on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor recently shares a picture on social media and conveyed what he is missing this cricket season.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and posted about a time when he could enjoy the matches live and do commentary. He made this post after Mumbai Indian won a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in yesterday’s match.

In the picture Amitabh Bachchan shared on Instagram on Thursday, he can he seen sitting with a commentary mic and haveing a blast. He captioned the image, “… at the game .. doing the Cricket commentary .. been a while .. .. errr .. MUMBAI INDIANS victorious .. COME ONNN …!!!

Amitabh Bachchan shared a similar image on his Twitter handle too. He wrote in the tweet, “T 3669 – @mipaltan .. victorious .. COME ONNNN ..!! .. cricket commentary .. been a while .. ”

A comment from the verified account of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians team read: “Missed the legendary voice” along with a blue heart emoji.

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on September 19 and is being played in the United Arab Emirates this year.

