Kaun Banega Crorepati Trivia: Here’s What Happened When Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Amitabh Bachchan In Season 3

It’s the KBC 2020 day! The fresh season of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted a game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is airing on TV from 9 PM onwards and we can’t keep calm. Ever since the show started in 2000, it has created a special place in the viewers’ hearts. The show is in its 12th season now and needless to say, it’s because of the super success. A feat like this is achieved by very fewer shows in India.

But the interesting fact is that ever since Kaun Banega Crorepati started airing on TV, it has been a synonym to Amitabh Bachchan’s name. The way he says, “Deviyo aur sajjno” is not just a way to geet but an emotion. Absolutely no one can take that away from Big B!

This was proved when Amitabh Bachchan got ill during the season 2 of KBC and it had to be abruptly cancelled. In season 3 when the makers decided to bring Shah Rukh Khan as the host, it didn’t work. After a good initial, the TRP of KBC 3 dropped badly and Amitabh Bachchan returned in as a host in the season 4. Since then, Big B has been carrying the show successfully on his shoulders single-handedly.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from COVID-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus.

An Instagram picture Big B has posted from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has the veteran actor wearing a face shield.

“Be safe .. and be in protection,” Amitabh Bachchan captioned the image.

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive in July and got discharged after testing negative on August 2.

Wearing formals, the senior actor is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits in the host’s chair.

“T 3652 – 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins,” he had posted earlier.

