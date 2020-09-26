Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan ONLY Two Bollywood Actors In The List Of Top 20 Admired Men Across The World
Now, we know a whole of surveys takes place all around the year, but it’s always interesting to see how many Indians have been a part of it. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan has made it to yet another survey being the only two Bollywood actors to be in the list. There are two more Indians, too, read ahead to know.

YouGov has come up with a list of ‘Most Admired Men’ across the globe, and we have a total of four Indians on the list. First two we’ve already revealed in SRK and Big B. The other two are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli.

Former POTUS Barack Obama has topped the list with an ‘admiration score’ of 8.9. Microsoft’s Bill Gates is comfortably resting at number 2 with a score of 8.3. General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping is at the third position on the list.

The nominations were taken into consideration in January this year; we guess it would’ve been a different scenario for Xi if they are to be taken now. Narendra Modi and the king of Martial Arts Jackie Chan finish in the top 5 with 4.7 admiration score.

This survey has reportedly considered a total of 4500 of people across 42 countries in the list. These top 20 are filtered from those. The most notable jump in the list has to be of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. He jumped up the ladder four spots to 9 from last time’s 13.

On the contrary Human rights campaigner, Malala Yousafzai witnessed a steep drop in her ranking. She dropped to 14th position, while she was at no. 6 last time. Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves has also found an important place in the list at 10th place.

Check out the list below:

RankNameAdmiration score
1Barack Obama8.9
2Bill Gates8.3
3Xi Jinping5.1
4Narendra Modi4.7
5Jackie Chan4.7
6Cristiano Ronaldo4.5
7Jack Ma4.3
8Dalai Lama4
9Elon Musk3.6
10Keanu Reeves3.6
11Lionel Messi3.5
12Vladimir Putin3.3
13Michael Jordan3.1
14Pope Francis2.9
15Amitabh Bachchan2.8
16Donald Trump2.8
17Virat Kohli2.2
18Shah Rukh Khan2.1
19Recep Tayyip Erdogan1.2
20Joko Widodo0.9

While collecting data for the list, those who were voting were asked two questions, ‘who do you truly admire’ where there could be multiple answers and ‘who do you MOST admire’. It was a one-answer only poll.

