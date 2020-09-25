Amitabh Bachchan Misses Being A Cricket Commentator, Shares An Old Pic!

With the Indian Premier League kickstarting off last Saturday, the cricket fever in the country is on an all-time high. And senior Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan too has caught it. The veteran actor recently shares a picture on social media and conveyed what he is missing this cricket season.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and posted about a time when he could enjoy the matches live and do commentary. He made this post after Mumbai Indian won a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in yesterday’s match.

In the picture Amitabh Bachchan shared on Instagram on Thursday, he can he seen sitting with a commentary mic and haveing a blast. He captioned the image, “… at the game .. doing the Cricket commentary .. been a while .. 🤣 .. errr .. MUMBAI INDIANS victorious .. COME ONNN …!!!

Amitabh Bachchan shared a similar image on his Twitter handle too. He wrote in the tweet, “T 3669 – @mipaltan .. victorious .. COME ONNNN ..!! .. cricket commentary .. been a while .. 🤣🤣”

A comment from the verified account of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians team read: “Missed the legendary voice” along with a blue heart emoji.

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on September 19 and is being played in United Arab Emirates this year.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently resumed shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The latest season of the show is all set to air on television from September 28. The veteran actor recently shared his various moods from the sets of KBC after a 15-hour work schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan currently has two Bollywood movies in his kitty. These upcoming projects include Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. This action fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and others in pivotal roles. As per latest reports, the film will release in December 2020.

As for Jhund, reportedly, a petition has been filed against the film over the claims of copyright infringement.

