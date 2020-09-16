Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is touted to be one of the most expensive movies being made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. But owing to the coronavirus pandemic delay and the backlash KJo has been receiving post-Sushant Singh Rajput death, reports suggest the film will be suffering a significant budget cut.

This action fantasy trilogy, written and directed by Ayan, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and others in pivotal roles. The film was initially supposed to release in August 2019 but later got pushed to December 2020.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source told that the film will be facing a budget cut. The insider said, “Post the Coronavirus crisis and the image drubbing that Karan Johar has taken after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the most severely hit of the Dharma Productions’ would be Brahmastra because it was almost ready and also the most expensive Dharma film ever.”

As per the same report, director Ayan Mukerji has been asked to scale down the rest of the shooting. He has also been told to shorten Brahmastra’s length to around two hours. Said a source close to the project, “For the remaining shooting Ayan has been asked to reduce costs drastically. Budget for post-production would also be curtailed drastically. Also, the way Ayan has been shooting Brahmastra could turn into a 3-hour plus product after editing and post-production. Ayan has been told to edit the footage to a palatable 2-hour duration.”

Recently, reports started doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have resumed work for Brahmastra. They have begun dubbing for the film. It has also been reported that the film has a 10 to 12 days schedule in place. During this schedule, a few scenes and a song featuring the lead will be shot. As per the report, Amitabh Bachchan is expected to be a part of it and will shoot some crucial scenes with Ranbir.

