Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas will celebrate their 2 year marriage anniversary soon in December this year. Before that, it’s the 28th birthday of Nick and the singing star is getting birthday wishes from his fans all over the globe. Now, how can Priyanka stay behind when it comes to wishing her hubby?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram today and wished Happy Birthday to Nick. Sharing a beautifully edited video of Nick, Priyanka expressed how she is grateful because Nick was born. “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. 😍❤️🎉 @nickjonas” Priyanka captioned the post.

Isn’t that adorable?

The fans of Priyanka Chopra also joined in wishing their ‘Nick Jiju’ a Happy Birthday. Take a look at some of the comments:

“Happy birthday nick jiju” commented a fan with Instagram username @nefetari_blade.

“Never seen two people more in love🤧🤧” wrote @jobros_memes.

“So cool… love the video… happy bday virgos rock” posted another fan with username @andreayesha

@d_swapnali_04 commented, “Happy birthday Jiju 😂❤”

Priyanka Chopra is quite frequent when it comes to appreciating Nick Jonas. A few days back, she posted a picture with her husband and pop star and said she was so grateful to have him.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the picture. In the photo, Priyanka is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

She captioned the image,”My forever guy…so grateful for you @nickjonas.”

Earlier Priyanka revealed she loves pushups, especially when Nick is involved in the activity.

In an Instagram post, Priyanka is seen with Nick during their workout session. In the image, Priyanka sits on Nick’s back while the singer continues his workout. The couple sports matching all-black workout gear.

Well, Nickyanka sure know how to give the world couple goals! Isn’t it?

The actress recently announced she has finished writing her memoir Unfinished and was all set to release the book. At present, living in the US with Nick, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Nick Jonas! 5 Times Our Videshi Jiju Looked Dapper In Desi Indian Outfits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube