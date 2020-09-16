Happy Birthday Nick Jonas! 5 Times Our Videshi Jiju Looked Dapper In Desi Indian Outfits

It’s always amazing to see a foreigner rocking Indian fashion and Nick Jonas did that on multiple occasions. The ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ singer, who married Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018, has rocked the desi Indian look on numerous occasions like his engagement, marriage and more.

Chopra and Jonas started dating in May 2018 with the latter proposing on July 19, 2018. The couple got engaged in August 2018 in a Punjabi roka ceremony. In December 2018, they exchanged vows at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian rituals.

Today, as Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday, we bring you the five times he looked dapper in desi outfits. Check them out here:

Engagement:

Sharing the happy news with the caption, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” this was maybe the first time we saw Nick Jonas in an Indian attire. The singer-actor wore a simple white kurta-pyjama but rocked the look like a pro.

Mehendi ceremony:

A couple of days before exchanging vows, the couple had their Mehendi function, and it was a fun-filled affair. Nick looked dashing in a cotton aqua Bakhiya kurta with embroidery and similar shade pyjamas by designer Khosla Jani (Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla). He completed his look with traditional juttis.

Wedding Attire:

This is un-doubtable the look we love best. Jonas wore a gold, hand-quilted sherwani for the special occasion designed by Sabyasachi. The silk sherwani was accompanied with an embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. He accessorized with a diamond necklace from the designer’s heritage jewellery collection and a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.

Karva Chauth:

In October 2019, the couple celebrated Karva Chauth and Holy Hell! Nick Jonas slayed the Indian look once again. The singer wore a simple shiny kurta while his wifey dearest looked amazing in red and gold.

Holi:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In March this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in India before heading back to the States. The couple were twinning at a pre-Holi party in white ensembles. The similar colours and designs on both outfits showed the trouble they went through to match each other.

Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas!

Which Indian look of Nick did you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is Back On Track As Randeep Hooda Resumes Dubbing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube