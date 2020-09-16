Randeep Hooda is grateful to get back on the work as the actor recently started dubbing for upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep took to Twitter and shared the update with fans. He shared a selfie of him with dubbing mike and captioned it as, “Grateful to be back at work #Radhe”

Grateful to be back at work 🙏🏽#Radhe pic.twitter.com/hh8V3Ehpb5 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 16, 2020

The actor will also finish the shooting of remaining parts in October and then resume shooting of his other projects.

Randeep Hooda was shooting for a film opposite Ileana D’ Cruz when the lockdown was announced. During the lockdown, the actor was involved in various initiatives to spread awareness and environment consciousness. He also recently underwent surgery for his ankle.

Randeep was seen in Netflix biggie Extraction in April this year which marked his Hollywood debut. The film was produced by Russo Brothers and Sam Hargrave directed it. Extraction had ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth in lead along with stars like Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour and others. A sequel to the film is currently being planned.

In a recent interview with Koimoi, Randeep Hooda, in fact, talked about how he got the offer of Extraction when he was working on his historical film based on Battle Of Saragarhi. Randeep shared, “Extraction for me came at a time when I had been preparing for Saragarhi for 3 years. Due to various reasons, it seemed to me that the movie is not going to carry on any further. I gave an audition for Extraction but I was still reluctant to be a part of it because my commitment was towards Battle Of Saragarhi. But as it conspires, I had to take that call and leave that movie. I had to cut my hair and then, shoot for this one. So it came to me at a point where I was after putting all the hard work and being diligent – extending yourself as an actor, I was in for a big disappointment.”

Coming back to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film stars Salman Khan in lead along with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film was earlier slated to release on Eid this year. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed. Radhe is being directed by Prabhudheva.

