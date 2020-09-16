Hasina Pagal Deewani From Indoo Ki Jawani Out! Kiara Advani Dances Like No One’s Watching & It’s Fun!

Amongst a kitty full of films, Kiara Advani is making news for her next titled Indoo Ki Jawani. While, the makers have managed to create much hype around the trailer and the release date, today they released a new song titled Hasina Pagal Deewani. As trippy as Mika Singh’s vocal are, Kiara, manages to bring the fun element to the tee. Read on to know more and also do not miss the music video.

Hasina Pagal Deewani is a remake of Mika Singh’s 1998 hit song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. The song is sung by Asees Kaur alongside Mika’s original version who has also been credited for the music. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

The video features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in a what seems like a wedding set up. Enters a seemingly drunk Kiara who begins dancing like no one’s watching her. The song escalates, and it turns into a celebration. Aditya enters the stage too, and fans are up for fun.

Watch Hasina Pagal Deewani music video right here.

Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani is a coming of age comedy-drama that revolves around a small-town girl Indoo. How one right swipe on a dating app turns her world upside down is the story. As per Hindustan Times, while talking about the film, Advani said, “I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It’s finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer.”

Indoo Ki Jawani was slated to hit the big screen on June 5. But the pandemic brought that plan to a standstill. Now the Abhir Sengupta directorial is set release straight on digital.

As for Kiara Advani, the actor has a kitty full of projects. Alongside Indoo, she has Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah. Reports also claim that she is already in talks with Nikkhil Adwani for his next. For the unversed, Nikkhil is also the producer of Indoo Ki Jawani.

