Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Bollywood Drug Cartel, Says People Might Think He’s Kancha Cheena

If there’s anything happening in Bollywood currently, it’s majorly accusations and demeaning tags. The entire industry is at the receiving end of being tagged for running ‘drug cartel’ since Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a drug angle. A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut claimed that 99% of the film industry uses drugs. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has shared his views on the same.

From insiders-outsiders debate, movie mafia to drugs usage, the Bollywood industry is called out for a lot of reasons. Recently, the arrest of SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the drug probe grabbed a lot of attention. As per the reports, the actress mentioned at least 25 names from the industry involved in drug consumption.

When Manoj Bajpayee was asked about these allegations on Bollywood and celebs, he had an interesting answer. The Family Man actor told India Today, “I am not defending the industry. But this is very unfair. There are all kinds of people in the industry, I don’t know but it feels like there’s some sort of a vested interest behind all this.”

Manoj Bajpayee said that he had bad experiences in the industry and made awful people too. But he didn’t get scared, he dealt with them and fought back. The actor said he will keep fighting for others too like he’s been doing. Bajpayee said Bollywood is no different than any sector as it’s competitive and everyone deals with it.

Further addressing the drug usage allegations on Bollywood, he said, “When you say there’s a drug cartel in the industry, someone watching TV in a remote part of India, looks at me and sees a warehouse full of drugs. He thinks I am Kancha Cheena (a drug-peddler character in the film Agneepath). When such a narrative is being run, it makes me believe that there’s possibly some vested interest behind this. There must be a very big reason behind it all.”

Well, that’s quite an interesting analogy put forward by the actor.

Meanwhile, currently, Manoj Bajpayee is receiving love for his desi rap called, Bambai Mein Ka Ba. The lyrics are in Bhojpuri and it talks about every migrated person’s journey in a fast-paced city of Mumbai.

Must Read: CarryMinati In Bigg Boss 14: Memes Won’t Stop Flooding As Fans Refuse To Believe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube