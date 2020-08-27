Kiara Advani To Play Maa Sita In The Prabhas Starrer Adipurush?

Kiara Advani is one of those few actresses who enjoys a massive fan base both Down South and in Bollywood. So when reports of her being a part of the Prabhas starrer Adipurush began doing rounds, fans of the Kabir Singh actress could not contain their excitement.

When Om Raut announced Adipurush featuring Prabhas netizens went berserk. Ever since the release of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has become a global sensation. The film, that is being made on a mega-budget of 500 crores is being backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. It is also being reported that the makers have kept aside a whopping 250 crores of the budget just for VFX.

Based on the concept of the victory of Good over Evil, it is being stated that Prabhas will be playing Lord Ram in the film. Now the latest reports suggest that Kiara Advani will be roped in as the female lead of the film. The actress is reportedly going to play the role of Maa Sita in the film.

Meanwhile, for those of you who have joined in late, it is also being said that Saif Ali Khan will be roped in to play the antagonist of the film. Given the fact that Saif did a fabulous job in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that was directed by Om Raut, it would not be surprising to see the director rope in chote nawab for yet another outing.

To make sure that the message hits home, Adipurush will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages apart from being a bilingual film in Hindi-Telugu. On his decision to rope in Prabhas for Adipurush, Om Raut was quoted by Mid-Day saying, “I have seen him [as the lead] in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me.”

While we are excited to see Kiara Advani as Maa Sita alongside Prabhas in Adipurush, do drop in your thoughts in the comments section below.

