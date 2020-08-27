Yesterday, we brought you the news that Prakash Raj has joined the cast of Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2. The first instalment of this Yash starrer franchise received rave reviews, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second part.

Those who have seen the ‘Wanted’ actor perform, know that his impeccable acting is always on point. He can make you laugh, cry and hoot in minutes. But his first look shared from the sets yesterday has raised eyebrows with regards to whether he has replaced actor Anant Nag. Nag essayed the role of Anand Ingalagi, a journalist and writer of the book titled El Dorado – a book that detailed the events at the Kolar Gold Fields between 1951 and 2018.

Prakash Raj shared his inclusion to the cast of KGF Chapter 2 by sharing a picture of himself. In the image, the actor sports a salt-and-pepper hairdo, while in conversation with director Prashanth Neel. The set design visible in the background is pretty similar to what we saw in scenes with Anant Nag in the first instalment. So has Raj replaced Nag?

Director Prashanth Neel has opened up and confronted the rumours. He told Cinema Express, “Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie.”

The shooting of KGF Chapter 2 resumed yesterday. The team is currently working on a 25-day schedule at Kanteerava Studios. The first ten days will comprise actors Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Nagabharana, among others. Yash is expected to join the cast soon.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role. Besides Prakash Raj and Anant Nag, the cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Dutt will essay the role of Adheera in the action flick. KGF Chapter 2 was earlier slated to release on October 23, but according to reports, it might be pushed to Sankranti 2021.

