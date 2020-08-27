Director Mahesh Narayanan has opened up on how his upcoming Malayalam film, C U Soon, was shot completely within the four walls amid the lockdown.

“Lockdown in the country had started and we were feeling restless at home. (Lead actor) Fahadh (Faasil) and I were exchanging emails, and just decided to do something experimental. I even remember the title of the mail was called ‘Madness’. We met after two days at his apartment and started drawing the lines and figured how we can execute C U Soon,” said Mahesh.

After the decision to make the film, the team started working on the logistics. “(We were) Trying to figure out how we can accommodate people, how we can shoot because of the lockdown and not jeopardize anyone,” the director said.

Speaking about the format of C U Soon, Mahesh shared: “Format wise, the film seemed challenging as there are hardly any screen-based movies made in India. So we all had this apprehension whether to make it as a feature or a short film and how to edit the format. I was so excited about the idea that I took off for two weeks to write the script draft. Given the idea was so crazy and exciting, we got all the actors immediately on board. We finished the shooting the film within 18 days and took few weeks more to edit the film.”

The thriller also stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. It will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.

