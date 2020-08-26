Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Work For A Public Awareness Film

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has resumed work. He is currently shooting for a public awareness film around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prithviraj shared the news on Instagram by posting a mirror selfie. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting an olive green shirt and khaki pants. He is also sporting his neatly trimmed beard in the picture.

Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the image, “#ShootDay Public awareness film. #CovidBrigade Join the fight. #BreakTheChain”

Besides the caption, Prithviraj Sukumaran did not share details about the shoot.

On the work front, Prithviraj was busy shooting ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Jordan’s Wadi Rum, during the onset of the pandemic. The team of the Blessy directorial returned to Kerala as a safety precaution by the end of May. Prithviraj took a precautionary quarantine of 14 days before reuniting with his family. ‘Aadujeevitham’ is an adaptation of Benyamin novel of the same name. The actor underwent a major makeover and shed a lot of weight to transform into the character.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj Sukumaran starred in the blockbuster ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum.’ This Sachy directorial also starred Biju Menon and became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. According to reports, Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project.

The other movies in Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s kitty include ‘Karachi ‘81’, ‘Vaariyamkunnan’, and an untitled movie directed by Gokulraj Baskar.

