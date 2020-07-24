Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has clearly been on a gymming spree lately, and a view of the gym is the one he knows best these days.

Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a picture of his gym, replete with dumbbells and other fitness equipment.

“The view I know best these days!” he wrote as caption.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a photograph of his pet dog Zorro sleeping on his chest. “Was meaning to cuddle.. but fell asleep! Zorro,” the actor wrote alongside the image.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj Sukumaran starred in the blockbuster “Ayyappanum Koshiyum” directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February.

A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project. The story of the action thriller revolves around the dispute between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.

