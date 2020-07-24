Sai Pallavi Senthamarai says she woke up with a smile.

Southern star Pallavi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the cloudy sky. At the end of the clip we see a beautiful rainbow.

“The reason I woke up with a smile…was coz mama earth threw in a surprise #rainbow #6am #hatti,” Sai Pallavi captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pallavi had earlier shared a picture of herself playing with bunnies. “We had visitors today…The snugglepuffs,” she wrote.

On the acting front, Sai Pallavi Senthamarai is waiting for the release of her upcoming film “Love Story” directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also features Naga Chaitanya, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali.

The romantic drama was scheduled to be released in April but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in NGK alongside actors Suriya and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie released in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!