Elizabeth Helen Apologises To Lakshmy Ramakrishnan After Her Spat With Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar

It was early this week when former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar and Kollywood actress Lakshmy Ramakrishnan took the internet by the storm following their verbal spat on Twitter. It didn’t take their verbal feud to go viral following which they made it to headlines across all leading portals and news sites.

It all started right after Vanitha Vijaykumar’s marriage to filmmaker Peter Paul late last month amid lockdown. Peter’s former wife Elizabeth Helen stated that he had not yet finalised their divorce, so his marriage to Vanitha Vijayakumar could not be legal.

Following which Lakshmy Ramakrishnan came in support of Elizabeth Helen which irked Vanitha Vijaykumar and later led to verbal spat online.

It was today morning when Lakshmy Ramakrishnan shared a video of Elizabeth Helen in which the latter is seen apologizing to the actress in Tamil.

Lakshmy’s caption with the video read, ” #Elizabeth is apologising though she did nothing wrong, she feels bad that she put

us in trouble! She is a strong woman #Feminism #Empowerment is not about destroying another woman.”

#Elizabeth is apologising though she did nothing wrong, she feels bad that she put us in trouble! She is a strong woman #Feminism #Empowerment is not about destroying another woman . pic.twitter.com/QwCGic04xX — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) July 23, 2020

As per Times Of India, Elizabeth Helen in the video said, “It was on our request that Lakshmy Ramakrishnan interfered in the manner. But, Vanitha Vijayakumar spoke to her in a derogatory manner and even used unparliamentary words during the conversation. I couldn’t sleep after the spat and I sincerely apologise to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan who was subjected to such behaviour because of us. It’s because of us that Lakshmy Ramakrishnan was hurt. I don’t expect Vanitha Vijayakumar to ask for sorry but I apologise to her.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!