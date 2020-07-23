Southern star Sai Dharam Tej is back to working out.

On his Instagram story, Sai shared a picture of his home gym, with dumbbells and other exercise equipment all around.

On the image, he wrote: “Return of the weights.”

Sai had earlier shared a picture of himself running.

“Run Your Own Race. It’s YOU Vs YOU. Be a BEAST,” Sai Dharam Tej wrote on the photo-sharing website.

Sai made his acting debut with “Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham”. He was then seen in films like “Rey”, “Subramanyam for Sale”, “Supreme”, “Thikka”, “Winner”, “Tej, I Love You” and “Prati Roju Pandage” among many others.

The actor will next be seen in “Solo Brathuke So Better” directed by Subbu. It also stars Nabha Natesh. The film’s release got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sai Dharam Tej starrer is one of the most awaited releases in Tollywood. The romantic satire comedy is been helmed by filmmaker Subbu. The film is produced under production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

The new official release date of Sai starrer is yet to be announced by the makers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!