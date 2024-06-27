South superstar Sai Dharam Tej is set to make his pan-India debut with an exhilarating high-action drama which is currently titled SDT18. The film, directed by debutant Rohith KP and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, renowned for the recent blockbuster ‘Hanuman‘, features actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead opposite Tej.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947-67, the period drama unfolds the narrative in the rugged terrains of Rayalaseema, promising a compelling storyline steeped in history. Positioned as an action-packed drama, this venture follows the superstar’s stellar 2023, marked by consecutive 100 crore blockbusters, ‘Virupaksha’ and the Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Bro’ in the Southern film industry.

The first poster was recently unveiled by the makers, with Sai Dharam Tej sharing the announcement on social media, stating, “My Next SDT18. This one will be more than special. Need all your love and blessings.”

“This film will be a grand production with an enormous budget,” revealed the producers. Sai Dharam Tej portrays a formidable character in this high-octane, period-action drama. The first shooting schedule is currently underway on a massive set specially constructed for the film’s requirements. Further details about the project will be shared soon.

With an estimated budget of 100 crore, the film is slated for a pan-India release across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, marking a significant milestone in Sai Dharam Tej’s career.

