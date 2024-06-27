Pawan Kalyan, the popular actor and leader of Jana Sena has recently taken on the significant role of Deputy Chief Minister. This news has thrilled his fans but it has also caused some worry among them. The Power Star has not returned to the movie sets yet and recent reports suggest that he will be taking a break from films for a few months. Let’s explore the reasons behind this decision.

Pawan Kalyan has been balancing his political career and film commitments for some time. He took a break from movies to focus on politics, and currently, he has several films lined up, including Hari Hara Veeramallu, OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh. The directors of these films have been eagerly waiting for Pawan to resume shooting after his victory in the recent elections. Fans were hopeful that he would soon return to the sets but their anticipation has only grown with each passing day.

After assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister, there were initial reports that Pawan Kalyan would dedicate two days a week to shooting. However, recent updates indicate that he has decided to take a more extended break from movies. Though the actor had planned to resume shooting in July, due to his political responsibilities, he will be occupied for the next three months. His focus is currently on political activities and connecting with the people to promote development.

This news has left Pawan Kalyan’s fans in a state of despair. They were eagerly waiting for the release of his movie OG this year. The revelation that he will take a three-month break has heightened their anxiety. It is expected that Pawan Kalyan will resume shooting “OG” after three months and complete it in a single schedule. For now, it appears that he has no plans to start shooting any new films beyond those already in progress.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan is set to undertake Varahi Ammavari Deeksha, an 11-day religious observance starting from June 26. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite star back on the big screen, but they can take solace in knowing that Pawan Kalyan is committed to his political duties and connecting with the people.

