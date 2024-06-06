Currently, Pawan Kalyan is grabbing all the limelight. While his box office pull is known to all, people witnessed his unbelievable force in politics. By maintaining a 100% strike rate in the latest Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, the superstar has helped NDA to form government in the state. Now, as Pawan is making headlines, let’s see how much jump he has witnessed in his salary compared to his debut film.

Craze among the masses

Over the years, Pawan has built a crazy fan following among the audience of Telugu-speaking states. Currently, he’s among the biggest superstars of Tollywood. From just two states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Vakeel Saab actor enjoys tremendous box office collections, which we have witnessed on several occasions.

Pawan Kalyan’s salary for debut film

Before becoming a sensation in Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan started his film career on a humble note. As revealed by himself, the superstar received just 5,000 rupees per month for a few months for Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. From such a low start, the superstar has now become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Massive growth in salary

After starting the career with just 5,000 rupees, Pawan Kalyan kept climbing the ladders of success. In the present day, it is learned that the superstar is charging 2 crores per day, which is unbelievable. If calculated, it’s a jaw-dropping jump of 399900% from the monthly salary of Pawan’s debut film.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films

The Tollywood superstar is coming up with some exciting projects. Out of all, They Call Him OG is wildly anticipated by fans. He also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the kitty. Now, as Pawan has come to power with his allies in Andhra Pradesh, his box office performance is expected to go sky-high.

