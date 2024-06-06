Kanchana is one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood, and over the years, it has received tremendous love. Its success isn’t just limited to the Tamil audience as the dubbed versions, too, enjoy a good fan base all across the nation. Now, Raghava Lawrence is once again ready to take us on a ride as he’s coming with Kanchana 4. Keep reading to know more!

Directed and written by Raghava Lawrence, the journey of the franchise started in 2011. The first film received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, but at the box office, it turned out to be a huge success. The following two installments also received love from the audience and were highly successful at ticket windows.

Major update on Kanchana 4

Now, coming to Kanchana 4, there’s an exciting update coming in. Raghava Lawrence will be taking the film on the floors in September, and the shoot is expected to be completed at a brisk pace. As of now, Lawrence is busy with a horror thriller, Benz, which is written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Tremendous success of the third installment



Talking about the previous installment, Kanchana 3 was a huge box office success. Released in 2019, the film did a smashing business of around 98 crores net in India. In the overseas market, the film raked in around 15 crores gross. Globally, it attained a global sum of around 131 crores gross.

Performance of Raghava’s last two releases

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Jigarthanda DoubleX alongside SJ Suryah. It did a business of around 65 crores gross at the worldwide box office. He was also a part of Chandramukhi 2, which turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office.

