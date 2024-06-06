Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph starrer, has been creating a buzz at the box office. Within 21 days, the film collected an impressive 44.45 crore net in India, taking its gross domestic total to 52.45 crore.

Adding to its success, the movie has garnered 33.25 crore from the overseas market, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a commendable 85.70 crore. This performance has placed Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the 10th spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam films globally.

The film has managed to surpass the lifetime record of the 2023 release, RDX – Robert Dony Xavier, which collected 82.87 crore worldwide. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is now just 30 lakh away from dethroning Neru (2023), becoming the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Here’s a glimpse at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crore gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crore gross Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (2024) – 160.00 crore gross Aavesham (2024) – 156.44 crore gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crore gross Premalu (2024) – 132.39 crore gross Lucifer (2019) – 128 crore gross Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crore gross Neru (2023) – 86 crore gross Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024) – 85.70 crore gross

It will be interesting to see if Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil can climb further and challenge Bheeshma Parvam for the 8th spot. Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the film is in fifth place, and it seems impossible to climb the ladder further.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 85.70 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 65.92 crore Bramayugam: 58.96 crore Abraham Ozler: 42 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

While there is no official announcement regarding the OTT release of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, the film’s theatrical success suggests it could be available on a streaming platform in the coming month, following the typical release window between theatres and digital premieres.

