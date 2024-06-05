Garudan Box Office Collection Day 5: Soori's Film Dethrones Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam To Become 2024's 5th Highest Grosser Of Kollywood

Soori’s action comedy Garudan continues its impressive run at the box office, collecting a respectable 2.20 crore on its first Tuesday. While this marks a minor drop from its Monday earnings, the film’s overall performance remains strong.

Occupancy for the Tamil-language movie stayed steady at 21.59% on Tuesday, contributing to its five-day total of 19.40 crore. Directed by Durai Senthil Kumar and produced by Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios, Garudan boasts a star cast featuring Soori Muthuchamy, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan.

This success story isn’t without its highlights. Garudan has dethroned the legendary Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam, which previously held the record for the highest-grossing opening week of a Tamil film in 2024 with 17.50 crore. This victory propels Garudan to the coveted position of the 5th Highest Grossing Kollywood film of the year.

Interestingly, Garudan sits just 41 lakh behind Star, the current occupant of the fourth spot. By the time you read this article’s publication, Garudan has likely already surpassed that mark, further solidifying its position.

Here’s a quick look at the Top 5 Highest-Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2024:

Aranmanai 4 – 65.58 crore Ayalaan – 49.50 crore Captain Miller – 43.00 crore Star – 19.81 crore (likely surpassed by Garudan) Garudan – 19.40 crore (and climbing)

With its projected rise to the 4th spot by the end of Day 6, Garudan faces a significant challenge in the coming weeks. Competing with blockbusters like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and the behemoth Aranmanai 4 will be no easy feat.

However, the film’s strong start and positive audience reception open the door for further surprises. Only time will tell if Garudan can maintain its momentum and continue its impressive climb in the Kollywood box office race.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

