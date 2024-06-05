After bringing in 2.21 crores on Monday, the need of the hour for Mr & Mrs Mahi was to stay stable at the box office for the rest of the weekdays. Though not major, but still a drop had come on Monday, which means that from here, the film was bound to follow a normal trajectory.

That said, this is also the election results week, which means a lot of focus is on current affairs, and hence, movies have taken a backseat in general. It’s also quite visible that even promotion and marketing efforts for many films have slowed down a bit, and that will stay on to be the case for the entire week, especially with the kind of election outcome that has come, which is different from the common consensus till a week before. As a result, there is a lot of action on news channels, social media and other media forums, as a result of which films are bound to be impacted.

Still, the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer managed to hang in there with 1.86 crores coming in and given the nation’s mood, this is still fine. There may be a bit of a drop today as well since it’s going to be a decisive day for Indian government creation and one now waits to see how much more is added to 21.19 crores which have been collected so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

