After bringing in 17.12 crores over the weekend, one thing was clear Mr & Mrs Mahi had been liked by its target audience. Mr & Mrs Mahi may not have created a tsunami at the box office and also it wasn’t giving an indication that it would have a really big hail. However, it was also certain that eventually, it would settle down to a reasonably respectable number and emerge as a decent success at least.

This is what Monday numbers are conveying as well, what with 2.21 crores coming in. Normally, one looks at Friday to Monday drop, but the scenario is different here since Friday was Cinema Lovers Day and hence 6.85 crores that came in have to be taken as a high number that came in due to massive reduction in ticket prices. In the sense of that, on a fair value note, the start is more like 3-3.50 crores and that, too, would have been decent enough for a film of this scale, size, star cast and budget.

Considering that 2.21 crores that it has collected on Monday are less than 50% drop and that’s good enough to ensure a stable first week as long as the collections don’t drop majorly from here and stay in that 2 crores range. There is one open week ahead of the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer and that should allow it to build a lead over 19.33 crores that it has accumulated so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

