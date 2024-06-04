Garudan Box Office Collection Day 4: Stays Strong On Monday; Eyes Top 4th Highest-Grossing Kollywood Film Of 2024 Spot

Garudan, the action-thriller film, is maintaining its momentum at the box office. On Day 4, it recorded an impressive 24.92% Tamil Occupancy, resulting in strong box office numbers for the 1st Monday. The film’s continued success is a testament to its widespread appeal and popularity among audiences.

Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and presented by Vetrimaaran’s Grassroot Film Company, Garudan is an action-drama starring Soori, Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Sshivada, Roshni Haripriyan, and Revathi Sharma. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music adds another layer of appeal, making Garudan a complete package for fans seeking a thrilling cinematic experience.

On its first Monday, the film collected 2.60 crore, bringing its four-day total to a robust 17.20 crore net in India. This performance has propelled Garudan into the top ranks of Kollywood films for 2024.

Garudan has already secured the number six spot, dethroning Rathnam, which sits at 14.48 crore lifetime collections. With just 30 lakh separating it from Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam (17.50 crore), Garudan is poised to claim the number five position by the end of its fifth day.

The film’s trajectory is exciting. By the end of this week, Garudan is expected to crack the top five highest-grossing Kollywood films of the year. Its next target is surpassing Star, which currently holds fourth position with a net collection of 19.81 crore.

The dominance of blockbusters like Aranmanai 4 (65.58 crore), Ayalaan (49.50 crore), and Captain Miller (43.00 crore) might seem out of reach, but Garudan’s consistent performance suggests it has the potential to climb the charts further.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2024

Aranmanai 4 – 65.58 crore Ayalaan – 49.50 crore Captain Miller – 43.00 crore Star – 19.81 crore Lal Salaam – 17.50 crore

With solid word-of-mouth and audience interest, Garudan’s journey at the box office is a story to be followed. Will it continue its upward climb and challenge the top contenders? Only time will tell.

