On its opening day, which was also Cinema Lovers Day, Savi opened well at 2.05 crores and surprised everyone. Had this been a regular Friday release, the collections would have, at best, stretched towards 1 crore. While growth did come in on Saturday (2.75 crores) and Sunday (2.76 crores), Monday was bound to drop.

As expected, Savi‘s drop was in that 50% range if one looks at the fair value score of Friday, with 55 lakhs more being added to its total. Of course, had 75 lakhs mark been crossed then it would have been an altogether different game for the film since that would have meant a longer run. However, what it has managed to collect is also not bad, and now, as long as the collections continue to stay stable around this mark right through the weekdays, it would be reasonable enough.

The Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor starrer has now reached 8.11 crores in 4 days and should reach 10 crores by the close of the first week. Post that it would be interesting to see the kind of showcasing that it gets in the second week as that would be the deciding factor of whether it manages to touch 15 crores in the final run or goes beyond that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

