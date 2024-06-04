There are few options on the theatre screens, but Mr & Mrs Mahi is undoubtedly a good one. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the romantic sports drama has entered week one. While the box office collections passed the Monday test, a drop has been witnessed on day 5. Scroll below for the latest updates!

In the first four days, this Sharan Sharma directorial accumulated a total sum of 19.33 crores. The film benefitted majorly from Cinema Lovers Day on the opening day, as collections surged upto a massive 6.85 crores. On day 2, numbers remained decent, with 4.11 crores coming in. There was another jump on Sunday, and 5.62 crores were garnered at the box office.

The lifetime collections of Mr & Mrs Mahi are largely dependent on how the film fairs during its first week. Monday remained decent as 2.21 crores were added to the kitty. The ideal situation would have been for this Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer to stay above the 2 crore mark. That feat could not be achieved on Tuesday.

As per the early trends flowing in, Mr & Mrs Mahi made box office collections in the range of 1.30-1.70 crores on day 5. This is a drop of around 43-32% compared to Monday earnings of 2.21 crores.

The overall collections after the conclusion of five days will land somewhere between 20.63-21.03 crores.

One could very well blame the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as the results were much awaited. The audiences are stuck on their television screens, trying to find out which party will be forming the government. It is now to be seen whether this romantic sports drama will bounce back on Wednesday and retain its position at the box office.

