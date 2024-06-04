Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has not only crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office but has also taken the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise’s collection to a new height. The franchise was rebooted in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, starring James Franco and Andi Serkis in crucial roles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Planet of the Apes reboot began in 2011 with Andi, and his trilogy ended with War for the Planet of the Apes. The movie was released in 2017, and the latest release is the fourth installment in the franchise. It is reportedly the lowest-grossing franchise so far, but the contribution has enabled the film series to attain an important milestone.

According to The Numbers, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earned $140.1 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film has collected $197.1 million so far, bringing the global cume to $337.2 million. This has helped the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise’s collective global box office gross pass the significant $2 billion mark.

Here’s how much the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise has earned globally-

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) – $337 million (and counting)

(and counting) Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – $470 million

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)- $490 million

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) – $710 million

More about Planet of the Apes –

The Planet of the Apes is an American sci-fi movie franchise that includes films, books, TV series, comics, and more. The original movie was released in 1968 and was based on French author Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel La Planète des singes; it is translated into English as Planet of the Apes or Monkey Planet. In 2001, Tim Burton made an attempt to revive the franchise, but it ended with only one movie. In 2011 the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise happened.

Meanwhile, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set 300 years after the War for the Planet of the Apes. It was released in the theatres on May 10 and had a budget of $160 million. The film, directed by Wes Ball, features Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand in key roles.

