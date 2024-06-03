The Garfield Movie Box Office (North America): Sweeps The Number One Spot Beating Furiosa; Check Out The Domestic Total

The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt is going in for the win. After what seemed to be an underwhelming Memorial weekend at the US Box Office, The Garfield movie has beaten Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to take over the number one position. Let’s look at the collections here as Garfield makes a play to stay at the top of the Box Office.

The third film in the franchise is about the cartoon cat character Garfield. Previously, Garfield: The Movie was released in 2004, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties was released in 2006. The latest release has an ensemble of cast members, with Chris leading them as the voice of the ginger cat.

The movie features an impressive voice cast led by Chris Pratt. The cast includes Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Samuel L. Jackson, and others.

Talking about the collections, unlike last weekend, this one wasn’t close at all. In its second weekend of release, “Garfield” easily won $14 million from 4,108 theaters, while “Furiosa” came in third with $10.7 million from 3,864 locations.

Sony’s “The Garfield Movie” has now brought in $152 million worldwide and $51.5 million in North America. For a movie with a $60 million budget, it’s a respectable showing. “Furiosa,” the fifth film in the post-apocalyptic “Mad Max” series from Warner Bros. and director George Miller, has made $114 million globally and $49.6 million domestically. The R-rated tentpole has a far steeper road to profitability with a $168 million price tag.

Even though The Garfield Movie is becoming more popular, Variety reports that this weekend was yet another disastrous one for ticket sales, falling 65% short of the same three-day period in 2023. Consequently, overall revenues are still more than 40% below pre-pandemic levels and 24% behind last year. To put it another way, Hollywood and movie theaters need some blockbusters to close the gap.

