Jenna Ortega is only 21 but is ruling the Hollywood industry. She is the leading choice of filmmakers, especially in the horror genre. The actress is all set to entertain fans with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. But we hear the sad news about her exiting a famous Netflix series. Fans are in disbelief. Below are all the details you need!

Ortega began her acting career at the age of 10. She has been a part of many renowned projects, including the Scream franchise and Netflix’s You. She rose to prominence with her portrayal as Wednesday Adams in the 2022 series Wednesday. The actress currently has a choc-o-block schedule with multiple movies as well as OTT shows in her kitty.

Fans would know that Jenna Ortega was a part of the famous Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which spanned five seasons from 2020 to 2022. The streaming service announced a new installment, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, last week. The original cast members – Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, and Raini Rodriguez, have all returned for the follow-up series.

However, Jenna Ortega, who voiced Brooklynn, has quit the Netflix series. The trailer hinted that her character would be killed off, but a huge surprise was later unveiled that showcased her alive. But the Wednesday star has been replaced by Kiersten Kelly. Along with her, Ryan Potter (Kenji) has also exited the show and has been replaced by Darren Barnet.

The exact reason behind Jenna’s exit is unknown, but it is likely due to her growing popularity. Along with Beetlejuice 2, she has Wednesday Season 2, Winter Spring, Summer or Fall, Klara and the Sun, and Death of a Unicorn in the pipeline. There is also the untitled Trey Edward Shults film. This means there is a high possibility of a schedule conflict or date availability that would have led to her bidding goodbye to the series.

Netizens are, of course, upset and will miss Jenna in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Bianca Censori Crosses All Boundaries, Flashes Her B*ttocks In A Barely-There Monokini During Yeezy Meeting; Netizens Call It “Gross”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News