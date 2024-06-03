Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh reportedly paid for her lawyer to help legally drop her father’s last name. Late last month, Shiloh, a tented dancer, filed court documents seeking to change her name from “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt” to “Shiloh Jolie.”

Shiloh followed in her two siblings Zahara and Vivienne’s footsteps in distancing themselves from their famous father, Brad Pitt, who has been embroiled in a contentious legal battle with Jolie ever since she filed for divorce in 2016. It is unclear if Zahara and Vivienne, who identified themselves only using their mother’s surname this year at separate events, have taken the legal route to drop “Pitt” from their names.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself” to drop the “Pitt’ surname. The source added, “Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.”

In the wake of the revelation, let’s examine Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s daughter’s net worth.

Shiloh Jolie Reportedly makes $14,000 a week.

While Shioh might be the offspring of two Hollywood A-list celebrities with a combined net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, that doesn’t mean the teen doesn’t earn her own money. A source told In Touch last year that Shiloh, an exceptionally talented dancer, has raked up an impressive net worth with “small dance jobs, tutoring, and reading books to produce as films.”

Shiloh Jolie’s Net Worth

According to the source, Shiloh makes $14,000 a week doing side jobs, such as working as a production assistant for her mother’s upcoming film. According to HOLA, Brad Pitt and Angelia have also set up a trust fund for their children worth $250,000,000. Shiloh will be worth $50 Million when divided equally by five children.

