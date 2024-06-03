The “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Brooks is mourning niece’s death. Brooks took to social media on June 1 and shared in a tweet that her beloved niece was murdered on May 31.

While “The Real Housewives of Dubai” star did not elaborate on the incident, she announced she would be heading to America and would take a break from social media to connect with her family.

In a Post on X, she wrote, “My niece was murdered last night. Words can’t express how heartbroken I am. Shock is an understatement. Packing up and heading to America. I will take a pause from socials.”

Caroline Brooks acknowledged the season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai and added, “I dedicate my second season to my niece.” RHODubai returned to Bravo on June 2 after over a year and a half.

My niece was murdered last night. 💔 words can’t express how heart broken I am. Shock is an understatement. Packing up and heading to America. ✈️😔 I will take a pause from socials. Congrats to my cast on season 2 of #RHODubai I dedicate my second season to my niece. ♥️ U. pic.twitter.com/Pi4JckXGi7 — Caroline Brooks (@caroline_dubai) June 1, 2024

Fans Send Condolences to Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks

The tweet where Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks announced her niece’s death was accompanied by a photo of her niece from Brooks’ Instagram story on June 1, which read, “My sweetie pie. My baby! I bathed you, did your hair, made your lunch for school everyday. Someone took you away from me. I don’t have words. I will never be ok.”

The post was flooded with comments from fans who extended their love and support to the reality star.

Podcast host KEMPIRE wrote, “Very sorry to hear this, Caroline! Condolences to you and your family!”

A fan echoed the statement, saying, “Oh no, I’m so extremely sorry this happened. May you and your family be wrapped in love. Beautiful girl.”

“Caroline I’m so very sorry for you and your family. Sending love to all of you along with sincere condolences,” a third fan shared.

As she announced her break from social media in a tweet, Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks took to Instagram and expressed her shock and grief over her niece’s passing.

Brooks’ post accompanied a photo of her niece in an Instagram story where she wrote a devastating post grieving her niece. She said, “I’m Sick. I can’t, I can’t! Watching videos of my little sister and nieces all dancing for me. Seems like yesterday, but it was over 18 years ago.”

