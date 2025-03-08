The third season of The Traitors has caught a lot of eyeballs. From among the many reality television stars, 4 of them were from the Real Housewives franchise. Dorinda Medley from the New York edition, Chanel Ayan from Dubai, Dolores Catania from New Jersey, and Robyn Dixon from Potomac.

While Dolores won the edition with 3 other faithfuls, the other housewives were evicted quite early on in the game with Dorinda and Ayan evicted in the second and third episodes. Recently, Dolores spoke about how they were mad about the other contestants targeting housewives from the start.

The Traitors Season 3: Dolores Catania Teases Real Housewives Went Guns Blazing Into Reunion

During a conversation with US Weekly, the reality star opened up about not being able to understand why The Traitors season 3 co-contestants were so adamant about killing off all the housewives from the very start. “The Bravo people are not gamers. I don’t know why they felt the need to kill all my friends off,” she stated, sitting with Teresa Giudice and Shannon Storms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

Dolores added, “They should have left them there because they had no idea what they were doing. And Chanel is mad. She’s so mad. Dorinda is so mad,” and revealed that all of the housewives went guns blazing into the reunion because of the decisions the rest of the participants made during the season. Fans weren’t happy about losing the housewives early, either.

“I feel sorry for those Traitors when they match up with the Housewives at the reunion. They’re in trouble,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said. Dolores also spoke about how she did not know much about it when she first joined the game show. She also accepted that she regrets a few of the decisions she made during the filming, which she realized later on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolo Catania (@dolorescatania)

Dolores Catania On Regrets During The Traitors Season 3

“But listen, it is what it is. You can’t take things back in this world, as we all know. Once it’s out there, it’s out there,” Dolores explained and pointed out that Tom Sandoval’s decision to go after her made no sense. “It’s the stupid thing to do because everyone knows I’m the utmost faithful. There’s not a lot of time to get rid of the Traitors that are there,” the RHONJ star noted.

Regardless, she won the season with Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey and Ivar Mountbatten. Other names of the edition include Britney Haynes, Danielle Reyes, Boston Rob Mariano, Bob the Drag Queen, Wells Adams, Jeremy Collins, Tony Vlachos, Nikki Garcia, Bob Harper, Wes Bergmann, Derrick Levasseur, Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Sam Asghari and Tom Sandoval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolo Catania (@dolorescatania)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Sherlock Holmes Returns In A New CW Series: But Does He Have A Daughter This Time? Find Out Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News