A new rap beef looks to be becoming litigious as Cardi B and Bia battle it out with lyrics and social media digs. For the uninitiated, GloRilla dropped the eagerly anticipated “Wanna Be (Remix)” alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B last week. Cardi B seems to be taking a shot at Bia in the track.

Cardi B rapped, “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B***h please, don’t nobody wanna be ya.”

Bia Responds to Cardi B’s Diss

In response, Bia took to Twitter/X and derided Cardi, saying, “Hope she talks like that when I see her. Cheap lookin’ h*e, weak lookin’ h*e, delete every tweet lookin’ h*e.”

This prompted Cardi B to go on Instagram Live, where, among other things, she threatened to sue the singer.

Why Did Cardi B threaten to Sue Bia?

In the IG Live, Cardi revealed she had a ‘very nasty’ phone conversation with Bia after the latter allegedly insinuated that she emulated her style. Incensed by the accusation, Cardi B went off on Bia, saying she doesn’t like BIA’s looks, style, or music. Cardi also threatened to sue BIA for allegedly spreading rumors about her cheating on Offset.

In response, Bia launched the “SUE ME?” diss track against Cardi B.

What did Bia say about Cardi’s partner Offset?

In the diss track, BIA Accused Offset of sleeping with another woman in Cardi’s house. BIA also said Cardi B was forced to split her money with Offset. Bia also mocked Cardi for always crying on IG over Offset.

What Did Bia say about Cardi?

BIA alleged Cardi B is terrified of getting into a rap beef with her as Pardi writes all of her music. Bia also dragged Cardi’s kids into the beef, alluding that the rapper is too self-involved to love her children.

