Cardi B has often landed in trouble thanks to her always being open about her past. The rapper once got in a soup when in an old video, she claimed that she used to rob and drug men during her good old stripping days. She later explained the reason after her video resurfaced and went viral in no time, as it only drew flak from social media users. Scroll down to know the details.

Cardi B recently made headlines after she claimed that she wants to make more music about freaky s*x with her rapper husband Offset. She added that she wanted to bring their s*x life to the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the past controversy of Cardi B, according to BBC, the rapper in 2019 explained the reason behind her statement of robbing and drugging men. After facing the heat from the Internet, Cardi said, “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.” She continued, “I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world.” On Instagram, she further wrote that she had been talking “about things in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living.” The award-winning rapper further asserted, “I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.”

For the unversed, in her old video which drew criticism from the audience, the WAP hitmaker shared, “Nothing was handed to me. Nothing,” before revealing that she would invite men to a hotel to drug and rob them.

Further defending her past controversial statement, Cardi B on social media said, “I never glorified the things I brought up in that live, I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.”

The Grammy-winning artist added, “I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.” concluding that all the men she mentioned earlier in her controversial video were “conscious, willing and aware” as she either dated them or was involved with.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Sophie Turner Hinted At ‘Experimenting’ With Same-S*x Romance: “I Love A Soul, Not A Gender”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News