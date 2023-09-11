Selena Gomez is one of the most loved pop stars these days, and along with being a successful singer, she has also ventured into the world of acting. She has often mesmerised me with her beauty, her voice and her abundance of cuteness, and this old video that has been going viral on social media is proof of that as she tackles a mosquito situation and looks cute as a button here. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Selena, a few days back, released her solo track Single Soon, and the fans can’t stop vibing on it. She has always been an inspiration for all, from promoting body positivity to motivating everyone with her thoughts, and that is why she is the most followed woman on the photo-sharing app Instagram with over 400 Million followers, surpassing Kylie Jenner.

An insanely adorable video of Selena Gomez has been going viral on Instagram posted by selena_tors_bd, where the singer could be seen wearing an oversized black t-shirt paired with grey trousers. Selena looks utterly frustrated with all the mosquito bites, and as a last resort, she sprays mosquito repellant on her to teach those blood-sucking monsters a lesson for the next time they bite her again. She could be heard addressing the pests, saying, “So you’re going to f*cking play with me… “u wanna f*cking play motherf*cker, when you suck me, you’re going to die.”

The followers can’t help but ROFL on the singer’s shenanigan in this throwback video as one of the fans wrote, “Lol no killing them with kindness Selena”

Another added, “Damn, she turned gangsta in 2 secs”

One of them, referring to her Disney character, said, “Alex Russo came out to play jajaja”

Followed by one saying, “Shes the cutest”

One of them quipped, “Don’t joke with selena Gomez”

And “You can tell she had enough”, “BROOOOO she savage.”

Check out the hilarious video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selenators BD ❤️ (@selena_tors_bd)

Selena Gomez recently took over the music industry with her solo track Single Soon. Have you heard it? What are your thoughts on the song? Let us know in the comments, along with your thoughts on this throwback video!

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

