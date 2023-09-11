Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had tied the knot back in 2019. However, the couple has now parted ways after four years of marital years, and the reports of why they broke off their marriage are doing the rounds on the internet. While a lot of speculation surrounded their different personality traits, we have found a throwback interview where the actress spoke about her past relationships & gender preferences. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie shared their divorce announcement with a statement that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Now, coming back to the throwback interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Sophie Turner talked about her love life and revealed that she even experimented with the same s*x romantic relationships. She said, “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

The Game of Thrones actress had admitted that finding love among different people regardless of their gender is a part of growing up. Sophie Turner, shedding light on her past relationships, “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

It seemed like before committing to a marriage, Sophie Turner was reminiscing about her old life. Well, what are your thoughts about Sophie’s revelations?

