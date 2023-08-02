Game Of Thrones is considered an amazing series thanks to its intriguing plot, action, s*x, politics and drama. Over the years, the show’s cast – Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa and others – have been candid about filming different scenes, especially the multiple steamy s*x scenes.

Today, we bring you a hilarious anecdote that involves ‘Khal Drogo’ and showrunner David Benioff, wherein the latter landed up with a really, really, intimate possession of Jason in his hand. Read on to know all about it.

As noted in the book ‘Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon’ (via Belfast Telegraph), ‘Khal Drogo’ Jason Momoa was once urged by writer-showrunner David Benioff to remove his ‘modesty covering’ while filming one of his many s*x scenes with Emilia Clarke’s ‘Daenerys Targaryen’. While the ‘Fast X’ actor refused the request that was aimed to make the Game Of Thrones scene more realistic, he got revenge too.

Narrating how Jason Momoa got back at him, David Benioff said, “It (The scene) seemed like it went fine, and then afterward Jason walks up to me and goes, ‘Hey, you did a great job’. He shakes my hand, and I look down and he put the… it’s basically like a c*ndom except a little bigger.” The showrunner added, “He put it in my hand, and it had been on his c*ck the entire scene.”

Justifying his action, the Game Of Thrones season 1 hottie said, “That was because David had been like, ‘Momoa, just take it off!’ You know, giving me sh*t. ‘Sacrifice! Do it for your art!’ I’m just like, ‘F*ck you, bro. My wife would be p*ssed. That’s for one lady only, man.’” He added, “David and I love giving each other sh*t. So afterwards I ripped the thing off and kept it in my hand and gave him a big hug and a handshake and was like, ‘Hey, now you have a little bit of me on you, buddy.’”

James Hibberd’s book, Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, includes private tales about the Game Of Thrones, especially those related to shoots in Northern Ireland for eight years (2011-2019). It consists of snippets from never-before-seen interviews with the series’ best-known cast and crew.

